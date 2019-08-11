21Vianet Group (VNET) Holder Dalton Investments Raised Stake by $3.83 Million; Investec Asset Management North America Lifted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position by $28.41 Million

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 547,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, up from 873,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 95,232 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 156,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 419,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, up from 263,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares to 186,056 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,168 shares, and cut its stake in China Online Ed Group.