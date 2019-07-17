21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Is At $7.41 Formed Wedge; Maplelane Capital Has Cut Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) Stake By $12.12 Million

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) formed wedge down with $6.82 target or 8.00% below today’s $7.41 share price. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) has $1.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 20,494 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 146,000 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 154,000 shares with $12.93 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) now has $173.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 282,858 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 76,806 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 71 shares. Fdx owns 5,011 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 25,489 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Two Sigma Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Grp One Trading LP accumulated 11,239 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4.01M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 14,690 shares stake. Moreover, City Hldg has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 130 shares. Icon Advisers Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Myriad Asset Mgmt owns 10,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Assets Management Limited Co has invested 0.4% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 296,443 shares. 1,884 are owned by Huntington National Bank.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 19.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.