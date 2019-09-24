21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Forms $8.36 Double Bottom; Schneider Capital Management Boosted By $1.92 Million Its Olin (OLN) Position

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) formed double bottom with $7.94 target or 5.00% below today’s $8.36 share price. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) has $1.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 147,034 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 54.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired 91,300 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)'s stock declined 4.97%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 259,552 shares with $5.69 million value, up from 168,252 last quarter. Olin Corp now has $3.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.91M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 40.81% above currents $18.94 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 41,200 shares to 46,014 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) stake by 217,640 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Communications has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 469,144 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 435,268 shares. Kensico, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7.80 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 382,266 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 110,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 15,908 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 203,126 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 114,744 shares. 33,987 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Tarbox Family Office owns 82 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 9,863 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1 shares.

