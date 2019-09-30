21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Forms $7.55 Double Bottom; Shorts at FLUIDRA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (FLUIF) Raised By 263.64%

FLUIDRA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had an increase of 263.64% in short interest. FLUIF’s SI was 164,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 263.64% from 45,100 shares previously. It closed at $13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) formed double bottom with $7.32 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.55 share price. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 278,253 shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Fluidra, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the pool and wellness equipment business. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm designs, makes, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools. It currently has negative earnings. It also creates and supplies residential and commercial irrigations systems, as well as sprinklers, diffusers, controllers, and piping products; makes and distributes various products for industrial fluid handling and flow control; and delivers solutions for enhancing the quality of water used in homes and public buildings, such as descaling units, reverse osmosis purifiers, and filtration systems.