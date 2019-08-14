21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 21Vianet Group Inc. and Qudian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 21Vianet Group Inc. and Qudian Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.4% of Qudian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Qudian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81% Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. had bearish trend while Qudian Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Qudian Inc. beats 21Vianet Group Inc.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.