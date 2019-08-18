21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Comparison side by side

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 53 10.82 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 21Vianet Group Inc. and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 21Vianet Group Inc. and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5%

Risk & Volatility

21Vianet Group Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.12%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats 21Vianet Group Inc.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.