$21.74 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (AZO); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Gluskin Sheff + Assc (TSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gluskin Sheff + Assc has $14.25 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 0.07% above currents $14.24 stock price. Gluskin Sheff + Assc had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14.25 target in Monday, March 25 report. See Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report $21.74 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $3.20 EPS change or 17.26% from last quarter’s $18.54 EPS. AZO’s profit would be $533.26M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $21.74 EPS is correct. After having $15.99 EPS previously, AutoZone, Inc.’s analysts see 35.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 338,523 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $444.64 million. The firm also provides wealth management services. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , firms, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.58 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -3.76% below currents $1083.54 stock price. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1050 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $1035 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29.

