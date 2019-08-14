21.56% to Target, UBS Maintains Buy Rating for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock; Liberty Media – Series C Liberty Formu (FWONK) Shorts Lowered By 3.47%

UBS currently has a $170.0000 TP on the $10.03B market cap company or 21.56% upside potential. In an analyst note sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by equity analysts at UBS.

Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formu (NASDAQ:FWONK) had a decrease of 3.47% in short interest. FWONK’s SI was 8.34M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.47% from 8.64 million shares previously. With 708,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formu (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s short sellers to cover FWONK’s short positions. The SI to Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formu’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 41,599 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 13.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 26/05/2018 – Liberty Media thinks digital to attract younger Formula One fans; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corp Closes Private Offering of $400 M of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Corp. 1Q Revenue $1.52 Billion; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY MEDIA’S GREG MAFFEI ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048; 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.20 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 312,332 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $205 highest and $11500 lowest target. $180.14’s average target is 28.81% above currents $139.85 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $194 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 14,382 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Horan Cap Advsrs Lc holds 1.75% or 16,220 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 3,113 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Limited Liability holds 42,790 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Inc Il holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,367 shares. Raymond James Na has 2,277 shares. Shellback L P owns 130,231 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory L P owns 175 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has 0.78% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,900 shares. Blair William Il holds 1,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).