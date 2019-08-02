21.32% to Target, Raymond James Keeps “Outperform” Rating for GoDaddy (GDDY) Stock; Grainger W W (GWW)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts at Raymond James have $85.0000 target on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). Raymond James’s target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s stock close price. The rating was shown in a research report on Friday, 2 August.

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 203 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 221 decreased and sold their stakes in Grainger W W Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 43.13 million shares, down from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 190 Increased: 133 New Position: 70.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 140.96 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

The stock decreased 5.62% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 4.50M shares traded or 207.41% up from the average. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has risen 0.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GDDY News: 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – GoDaddy – Go Danica! Tuesday Marks Long-Awaited lndyCar Return; 16/04/2018 – NTIA: NTIA Asks ICANN to Investigate GoDaddy Masking WHOIS Information, Review Accredited Registrar Issues; 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy Sees 2Q Rev $640M-$645M; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 18 PCT; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q REV. $633.2M; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF $138, UP 5.8% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $72

Among 9 analysts covering GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. GoDaddy has $97 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 25.14% above currents $70.06 stock price. GoDaddy had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) rating on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $83 target. Piper Jaffray maintained GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) rating on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $97 target.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.4% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. for 3.41 million shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 19,000 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coho Partners Ltd. has 3.29% invested in the company for 484,827 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 2.79% in the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 814,846 shares.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $275.13. About 224,197 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 15.32 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.