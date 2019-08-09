20.40% to Target, JMP Securities Keeps Market Outperform Rating for NICE (NICE) Stock; J C Penney (JCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

New York: In a research note revealed to investors and clients on Friday, 9 August, JMP Securities reconfirmed their Market Outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE). They currently have a $185.0000 PT on the company. JMP Securities’s target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s last stock close price.

J C Penney Corp Inc (JCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 78 cut down and sold their equity positions in J C Penney Corp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 204.28 million shares, up from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding J C Penney Corp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 55 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $205.08 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Masters Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 7.00 million shares. The New York-based J. Goldman & Co Lp has invested 0.34% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.07 million shares.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Addresses NYSE Listing Standards – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JC Penney Stock Was Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “J.C. Penney receives non-compliance letter from NYSE – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney Stock Was Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 56.34 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $16400 highest and $125 lowest target. $142.71’s average target is -7.12% below currents $153.65 stock price. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. Citigroup maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Friday, May 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $13700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12800 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.

