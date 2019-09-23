2.92% to Target, Morgan Stanley Keeps Equal-Weight Rating for Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock; St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its stock rating noted as Equal-Weight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $154.0000 PT on the $22.14 billion market cap company or 2.92% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in a note on Monday morning.

Among 4 analysts covering St James’s Place PLC (LON:STJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. St James’s Place PLC has GBX 1520 highest and GBX 950 lowest target. GBX 1106.50’s average target is 15.55% above currents GBX 957.6 stock price. St James’s Place PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The stock of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Numis Securities. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1228 target. See St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) latest ratings:

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 17.43% above currents $149.63 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity.

The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 2.22M shares traded or 46.46% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.14 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 82.26 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 5.11 billion GBP. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It has a 34.32 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

The stock decreased 1.32% or GBX 12.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 957.6. About 700,789 shares traded. St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.