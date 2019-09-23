$2.86 EPS Expected for SYNNEX (SNX); LUCKY MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (LKMNF) Shorts Up By 22.73%

Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 11.28% from last quarter’s $2.57 EPS. SNX’s profit would be $146.08M giving it 8.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $2.86 EPS previously, SYNNEX Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 952,981 shares traded or 122.44% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product

LUCKY MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) had an increase of 22.73% in short interest. LKMNF’s SI was 2,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.73% from 2,200 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 0 days are for LUCKY MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:LKMNF)’s short sellers to cover LKMNF’s short positions. The stock increased 22.32% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.04. About 504 shares traded. Lucky Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lucky Minerals Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $5.58 million. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Emigrant project located in Montana; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the St. It currently has negative earnings. Julien project located in Montana.

Among 2 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex has $12000 highest and $118 lowest target. $119’s average target is 21.52% above currents $97.93 stock price. Synnex had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

