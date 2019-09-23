$2.86 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial (COF); International BusineS Machines (IBM) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.76% above currents $141.88 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. See International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $3.12 EPS. COF’s profit would be $1.35 billion giving it 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $3.37 EPS previously, Capital One Financial Corporation’s analysts see -15.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.84M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 23,209 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has invested 0.47% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,726 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De owns 126,159 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 38,654 shares. Fisher Asset reported 977,985 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm reported 68,857 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 253,848 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 1,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 403,335 are held by Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 7,788 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $43.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 15.02% above currents $92.74 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold International BusineS Machines Corporation shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associate owns 0.22% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 69,024 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 11,177 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt owns 26,294 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry owns 3,162 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cap Counsel holds 0.42% or 8,553 shares. 11,973 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,144 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor has 0.03% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nadler Fincl Gp reported 0.07% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Papp L Roy Assoc has 16,921 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Incorporated reported 2,466 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Keystone Financial Planning owns 31,131 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Northstar Group stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 8,939 were accumulated by Montecito Bancorporation Tru. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.43% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.69 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.