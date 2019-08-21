$2.84 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM); 6 Bullish Analysts Covering GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $142 lowest target. $187’s average target is 23.96% above currents $150.85 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $196 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $191 Maintain

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $2.84 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $2.34 EPS change or 468.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. SAFM’s profit would be $62.93M giving it 12.71 P/E if the $2.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s analysts see 55.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 239,132 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sanderson Farms to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $77 lowest target. $112.67’s average target is -21.94% below currents $144.33 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 23 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 14,113 shares. 14,198 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Fmr reported 38 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 5,205 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 14,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.56% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,442 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 31,675 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 19,272 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 28,729 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 37,500 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 21,906 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma invested in 0.04% or 796,913 shares.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $150.85. About 329,104 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GWPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GW Pharma’s Results Could Provide Further Stock Price Boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.