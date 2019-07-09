$-2.84 EPS Expected for Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT); Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Meggitt (LON:MGGT), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Meggitt had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 599 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight” on Thursday, May 30. Jefferies maintained Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 635 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Berenberg. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MGGT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 16. HSBC maintained Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) rating on Thursday, March 21. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 635 target. JP Morgan downgraded Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 599.00 New Target: GBX 592.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 599.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 645.00 New Target: GBX 635.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.53% or GBX 2.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 529.2. About 185,202 shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.11 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 23.21 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.