$2.82 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (DE); Lsb Industries (LXU) Sellers Increased By 30.42% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $2.82 EPS on August, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 8.88% from last quarter’s $2.59 EPS. DE’s profit would be $893.92M giving it 13.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS is correct. After having $3.52 EPS previously, Deere & Company’s analysts see -19.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $151.71. About 404,804 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer

Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU) had an increase of 30.42% in short interest. LXU’s SI was 1.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.42% from 915,700 shares previously. With 107,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU)’s short sellers to cover LXU’s short positions. The SI to Lsb Industries Inc’s float is 4.91%. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 16,064 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PRICING OF $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF SR; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – TENDER OFFER SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON APRIL 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 15/05/2018 – LSB Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.34 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $202,929 activity. ROEDEL RICHARD bought $103,727 worth of stock or 19,720 shares. On Friday, August 2 the insider BEHRMAN MARK T bought $99,202.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.09 billion. The company??s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, such as self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.