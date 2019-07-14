$-2.81 EPS Expected for Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA); Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $127.60 Million

Analysts expect Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) to report $-2.81 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 15.64% from last quarter’s $-2.43 EPS. After having $-2.24 EPS previously, Ascent Capital Group, Inc.’s analysts see 25.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 14.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 571,092 shares traded or 102.28% up from the average. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) has declined 74.70% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ASCMA News: 08/05/2018 – Ascent Capital 4Q Loss/Shr $2.51; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Rvs Ascent Resources Utica Otlk To Pos Frm Ng; Rtg Affmd; 08/05/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $68.9M; 08/05/2018 – Subaru Ascent Production Begins At Subaru Of Indiana Automotive; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ascent Capital Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASCMA); 08/05/2018 – Ascent Capital 4Q Loss $30.8M; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Digital Apps; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT; 23/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 6.92% STAKE IN ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 19.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.26M shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 5.28 million shares with $534.45M value, down from 6.54 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.50 million. The firm provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Ascent Capital Group, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 6.04 million shares or 9.43% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) for 200,129 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 23 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital has 0% invested in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) for 2 shares. Nantahala Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1.79 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) for 1,800 shares. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA). 42,277 are owned by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loeb Prns Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 74,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0% or 78,710 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA). D E Shaw & Company Inc owns 11,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ascent Capital Group Announces Suspension From Nasdaq Effective July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ascent Capital Group Announces Voluntary Delisting From NASDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ascent Capital to delist from Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monitronics International Files Voluntary Chapter 11 to Restructure and Strengthen Balance Sheet – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Ascent Capital Group, For: Jul 11 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Discover Financial Service (NYSE:DFS) stake by 407,146 shares to 3.17 million valued at $225.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 32,897 shares and now owns 315,955 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was raised too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability has 42 shares. Aqr Capital, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Partnership has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 6.24 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 101,573 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore stated it has 3.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.33% or 41,428 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.18% or 47,177 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.12% or 7,382 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 9,207 shares. 17,593 are owned by Shelton Mngmt. 3,212 were accumulated by Godsey & Gibb Assocs. Lbmc Investment Advisors reported 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Capital Inc holds 0.16% or 3,305 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.