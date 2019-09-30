$2.80 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB); AS-IP TECH (IPTK) Sellers Decreased By 51.85% Their Shorts

AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK) had a decrease of 51.85% in short interest. IPTK’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 51.85% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK)’s short sellers to cover IPTK’s short positions. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report $2.80 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $2.96 EPS. LYB’s profit would be $938.74 million giving it 7.99 P/E if the $2.80 EPS is correct. After having $2.75 EPS previously, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 783,254 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

AS-IP Tech, Inc. develops technologies for the business aviation and commercial aviation industry in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 million. It offers BizjetMobile and fflya technologies that delivers inflight connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. AS-IP Tech, Inc. markets its BizjetMobile product under the CHiiMP and KONNG brand names.

Another recent and important AS-IP Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPTK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AS-IP Tech, Inc.’s World’s First Bluetooth Smart Inflight Connectivity Solution To Be Launched by Jetfly – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $88.60’s average target is -1.01% below currents $89.5 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, September 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $113 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Thursday, July 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8900 target. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V.. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 0.53% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alliancebernstein L P reported 862,732 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Annex Advisory Svcs Llc accumulated 19,494 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). James Inv has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Optimum Inv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Denali Ltd Liability stated it has 138,551 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 7,475 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Arrow Financial Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 319,575 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.