$2.80 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI); Junto Capital Management LP Raised Evercore (EVR) Stake

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $2.80 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 13.36% from last quarter’s $2.47 EPS. GPI’s profit would be $51.65 million giving it 7.65 P/E if the $2.80 EPS is correct. After having $2.83 EPS previously, Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s analysts see -1.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 135,180 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Evercore Inc (EVR) stake by 123.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 338,417 shares as Evercore Inc (EVR)’s stock declined 8.87%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 612,110 shares with $54.22M value, up from 273,693 last quarter. Evercore Inc now has $3.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 547,478 shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer holds 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 1,468 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 88,721 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 18,521 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 6,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 6,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 2,779 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.02% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Towle & Com stated it has 5.64% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,764 shares. Intll Grp reported 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru reported 234 shares. Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Strs Ohio owns 11,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Lc has invested 0.05% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Pinebridge Investments L P reported 0.02% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference in California – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 16,437 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 13,568 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 36,557 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co has 80 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Halsey Ct holds 21,155 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.06% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 115,859 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). First Mercantile reported 1,671 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 5,730 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,066 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 327,268 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 247,500 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 378 shares or 0% of its portfolio.