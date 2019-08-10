$2.79 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA); Sio Capital Management Has Upped Affimed Nv (AFMD) Stake By $425,228

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.79 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 13.41% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. ULTA’s profit would be $167.54 million giving it 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS is correct. After having $3.08 EPS previously, Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s analysts see -9.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Affimed Nv (AFMD) stake by 65.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 106,307 shares as Affimed Nv (AFMD)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 267,942 shares with $1.13M value, up from 161,635 last quarter. Affimed Nv now has $186.26 million valuation. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 778,446 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 15/03/2018 – Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 22,410 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 4,718 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.43% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 762,258 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 11,272 shares in its portfolio. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 4,092 shares. Advisory Services Lc has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 21,404 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 816 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 610 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. 1,994 are held by Suntrust Banks. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 832 shares. 57 are held by Moody Bancorp Division.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is -0.27% below currents $346.7 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $375 target. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, March 15 report. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8. Loop Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.82 billion. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 30.16 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.