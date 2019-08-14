$2.79 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA); Saturna Capital Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Holding

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.79 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 13.41% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. ULTA’s profit would be $163.10M giving it 30.57 P/E if the $2.79 EPS is correct. After having $3.08 EPS previously, Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s analysts see -9.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $341.2. About 507,198 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.95 billion. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

