$2.77 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB); Kirby (KEX) Shorts Down By 3.67%

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) had a decrease of 3.67% in short interest. KEX’s SI was 4.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.67% from 4.48M shares previously. With 505,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s short sellers to cover KEX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 147,578 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report $2.77 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 17.07% from last quarter’s $3.34 EPS. LYB’s profit would be $1.02B giving it 7.87 P/E if the $2.77 EPS is correct. After having $2.22 EPS previously, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s analysts see 24.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 3.27M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.19 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.28% or 27,145 shares. Csu Producer Resources Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,334 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 1.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kwmg Limited Company owns 0.53% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25,233 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 806,127 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 88,202 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 46,053 shares. 230,921 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 3.23 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited invested in 0.07% or 109,079 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 178,283 shares. Citadel Llc reported 436,025 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 312,659 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It has a 51.34 P/E ratio. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Kirby Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Slate Path Capital L P invested in 5.02% or 825,000 shares. Loomis Sayles L P reported 101,656 shares stake. Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). North Star Investment Mngmt owns 78,900 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,741 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 64,168 shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 2.03M shares. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 0% or 492 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 43,200 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 163,220 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co owns 4,319 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 3,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 28,656 shares.