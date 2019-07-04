$2.72 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI); Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased By $714,440 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $2.72 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 11.02% from last quarter’s $2.45 EPS. GPI’s profit would be $50.36M giving it 7.57 P/E if the $2.72 EPS is correct. After having $2.06 EPS previously, Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s analysts see 32.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 66,007 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 737,328 shares with $39.60M value, down from 750,808 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $196.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 5,886 shares to 126,543 valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 30,963 shares and now owns 509,568 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.