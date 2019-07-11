$2.71 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (SBNY); Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shorts Up By 11.57%

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $2.71 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 3.90% from last quarter’s $2.82 EPS. SBNY’s profit would be $149.31 million giving it 11.48 P/E if the $2.71 EPS is correct. After having $2.64 EPS previously, Signature Bank’s analysts see 2.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 185,617 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) had an increase of 11.57% in short interest. LDOS’s SI was 3.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.57% from 3.50 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 4 days are for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s short sellers to cover LDOS’s short positions. The SI to Leidos Holdings Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 785,260 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 18,216 shares. 5,262 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 6,127 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 11,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 107,315 shares. Fort Lp holds 34,731 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co invested in 293,108 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 38,588 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 99,241 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,712 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings has $8300 highest and $70 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is -7.48% below currents $81.5 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Awarded HHS Artificial Intelligence Contract – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Counterintelligence Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank Establishes Mortgage Servicing Banking Initiative With Appointment of New Team; Also Adds Fifth Private Client Banking Team to San Francisco Office – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts.