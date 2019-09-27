$2.71 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (SBNY); Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc (ICE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 295 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 271 reduced and sold stakes in Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 468.62 million shares, down from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 16 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 236 Increased: 216 New Position: 79.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 15.48% above currents $120.37 stock price. Signature Bank had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James maintained the shares of SBNY in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 7.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 547,573 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 5.16 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc has 5.37% invested in the company for 50,631 shares. The California-based Crescent Park Management L.P. has invested 5.34% in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 68,773 shares.