$2.69 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI); Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake By $15.68 Million

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $2.69 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 6.75% from last quarter's $2.52 EPS. AYI's profit would be $107.32 million giving it 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS is correct. After having $2.37 EPS previously, Acuity Brands, Inc.'s analysts see 13.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Zacks Invest holds 0.06% or 41,660 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 34,923 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited reported 21,646 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Atria Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 4,761 shares. 31 are owned by Hudock Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ranger Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 867,484 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 13,971 shares. 1.07M were reported by Riverbridge Partners. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,843 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 94,822 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 821,683 shares to 921,683 valued at $200.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 23,004 shares and now owns 39,404 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Acuity Brands, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 27,084 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 1,916 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,835 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc owns 3,285 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 169,543 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.05% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 3,957 shares. Principal Fin Grp invested in 177,010 shares. 17,154 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 1,726 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% or 2,742 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,271 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 31,000 are held by Clark Estates Inc New York. Lpl Financial holds 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 2,458 shares.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.