$2.64 EPS Expected for Public Storage (PSA); John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Sentiment Is 1.89

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 9 trimmed and sold equity positions in John Hancock Investors Trust. The funds in our database now own: 1.85 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Investors Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report $2.64 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.38% from last quarter’s $2.65 EPS. PSA’s profit would be $460.74 million giving it 23.45 P/E if the $2.64 EPS is correct. After having $2.52 EPS previously, Public Storage’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $247.59. About 849,040 shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YH Power Rankings Report – April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results of Annual Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Probing Issues In Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust for 198,354 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 744,206 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 42,228 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.12% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 170,899 shares.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $144.62 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 3,803 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The company has market cap of $43.21 billion. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. It has a 28.73 P/E ratio. At September 30, 2017, we had interests in 2,374 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 157 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 220 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ??Shurgard?? brand.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades 2 Storage Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.