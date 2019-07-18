$2.64 EPS Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); Honeywell International (HON)’s Sentiment Is 1

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 551 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 550 sold and trimmed stock positions in Honeywell International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 508.74 million shares, down from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 49 to 66 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 507 Increased: 420 New Position: 131.

Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $2.64 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 9.54% from last quarter’s $2.41 EPS. FLT’s profit would be $227.55M giving it 27.38 P/E if the $2.64 EPS is correct. After having $2.56 EPS previously, FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $289.12. About 30,604 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.51% invested in the company for 156,335 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 5.37% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 170,621 shares.

The stock increased 1.30% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $170.81. About 598,944 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.31 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.94 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $230 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $305 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 0.46% or 103,270 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 12,781 shares. 34,139 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Oakbrook Investments Llc accumulated 4,770 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,440 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 4,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 0.04% or 509,122 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,819 shares stake. Alta Limited Liability stated it has 91,737 shares. Com National Bank & Trust holds 8,320 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 332,407 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 5,755 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,187 shares.