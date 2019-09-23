$2.62 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ); Shorts at LITELINK TECHNOLOGIES COMMON SHARES (LLNKF) Raised By 76.96%

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.62 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 8.71% from last quarter’s $2.87 EPS. STZ’s profit would be $501.90 million giving it 19.57 P/E if the $2.62 EPS is correct. After having $2.21 EPS previously, Constellation Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 18.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.56M shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

LITELINK TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) had an increase of 76.96% in short interest. LLNKF’s SI was 189,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 76.96% from 107,200 shares previously. With 418,700 avg volume, 1 days are for LITELINK TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LLNKF)’s short sellers to cover LLNKF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.82% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1175. About 383,789 shares traded or 106.63% up from the average. LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lighting Up LiteLink’s Promotional Pieces – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company has market cap of $20.78 million. The firm is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution that bids, tracks, manages, and settles drivers and carriers for the transportation of goods; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows you to top-up accounts and make payments. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,608 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 74,984 shares. The New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 0.9% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 23,551 shares. Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nordea Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bokf Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,752 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,123 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, L & S Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 17,561 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.45% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.67% or 58,078 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 0.35% or 3,816 shares.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $39.29 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Stock: This Wall Street Analyst Thinks You Should Sell – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.50% above currents $205.1 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, September 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.