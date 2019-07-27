$-2.61 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM); EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES (EMIS) Shorts Down By 42.17%

EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS) had a decrease of 42.17% in short interest. EMIS’s SI was 39,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.17% from 68,300 shares previously. With 250,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s short sellers to cover EMIS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 28,408 shares traded. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $-2.61 EPS on August, 15.After having $-1.21 EPS previously, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 115.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 90,616 shares traded. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Emisphere Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 31,252 shares or 3.44% less from 32,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 17,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 13,363 shares in its portfolio.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $505.89 million. The firm offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

Among 2 analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $894.60 million. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ; NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonistic antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in preclinical studies to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of age-related macular degeneration.