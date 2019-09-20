$2.60 EPS Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM); QUANTUM (QMCO) Sellers Increased By 26.61% Their Shorts

QUANTUM CORP (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had an increase of 26.61% in short interest. QMCO’s SI was 631,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.61% from 498,700 shares previously. With 283,000 avg volume, 2 days are for QUANTUM CORP (OTCMKTS:QMCO)’s short sellers to cover QMCO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 13,605 shares traded. Quantum Corporation (OTCMKTS:QMCO) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $2.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter’s $3.21 EPS. SAM’s profit would be $31.47M giving it 33.80 P/E if the $2.60 EPS is correct. After having $2.34 EPS previously, The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $351.47. About 221,327 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 37.16 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $370.67’s average target is 5.46% above currents $351.47 stock price. Boston Beer had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 3.