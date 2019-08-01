$-2.57 EPS Expected for Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT); El Paso Electric Co (EE)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) to report $-2.57 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $4.33 EPS change or 62.75% from last quarter’s $-6.9 EPS. After having $-2.34 EPS previously, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 233,126 shares traded. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) has declined 84.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNT News: 11/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Launches New Antibiotic Stewardship Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance; 08/05/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 95C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.30; 29/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purcha; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO II Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from; 23/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Presents Updates on the Pyrrolocytosine Compound RX-P2382 against ESKAPE Pathogens at ECCMID 2018; 13/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Cancels Presentation at The Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference Due to lnclement Weather; 19/04/2018 – DJ Melinta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLNT); 08/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $29.4M; 13/03/2018 – MLNT Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/04/2018 – MELINTA’S RX-P2382 SHOWED IN VITRO ACTIVITY VS ESKAPE PATHOGENS

El Paso Electric Co (EE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 94 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 67 sold and trimmed positions in El Paso Electric Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 37.19 million shares, down from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding El Paso Electric Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 7.23% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company for 962,905 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 353,146 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 27.79 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

