$2.56 EPS Expected for 3M Company (MMM); Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 202 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 236 sold and trimmed stock positions in Eastman Chemical Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 106.65 million shares, down from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 151 New Position: 51.

Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.56 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.78% from last quarter’s $2.58 EPS. MMM’s profit would be $1.47 billion giving it 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, 3M Company’s analysts see 16.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.16 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company for 38,199 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Llc owns 29,910 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hendley & Co Inc has 2.11% invested in the company for 57,850 shares. The New York-based Mrj Capital Inc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,271 shares.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

