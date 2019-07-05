$2.55 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Sentiment Is 0.63

Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 5 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.92 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Good Times Restaurants Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.55 EPS on July, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 11.35% from last quarter’s $2.29 EPS. JPM’s profit would be $8.27 billion giving it 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS is correct. After having $2.65 EPS previously, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $365.99 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

The stock increased 3.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 10,422 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) has declined 29.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Nominate 5 New Directors With the Support of Delta Partners and REIT Redux; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT STETSON AND CHARLES JOBSON – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Good Times Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTIM); 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. for 834,995 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 22,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 65,606 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares.