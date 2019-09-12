$2.53 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale (COST); Shorts at Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Lowered By 27.34%

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 27.34% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 27,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.34% from 38,400 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 18,388 shares traded or 66.63% up from the average. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has declined 51.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.53 EPS on October, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.20% from last quarter’s $2.36 EPS. COST’s profit would be $1.11B giving it 28.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.89 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 33.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.28M shares traded or 124.60% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $43.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Evogene and Evofuel. It currently has negative earnings. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $127.84 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 35.72 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv holds 0.06% or 790 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 142,754 shares stake. Amer Gp Inc reported 171,486 shares. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wesbanco National Bank Inc reported 12,509 shares. Btr Management, a California-based fund reported 7,383 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 2.42 million shares. 798,205 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 5,739 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 0.55% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4.33 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 15,927 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 24,021 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 2,056 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -0.61% below currents $290.69 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $24000 target. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Raymond James maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.