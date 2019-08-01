$2.49 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (BMO); TFS Financial (TFSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 45 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced their holdings in TFS Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 32.09 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 63.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.65% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.14 million shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.34% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 119,867 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Montreal had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $113 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $111 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Scotia Capital. Scotia Capital maintained Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $62.76 billion. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services and products include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking services and products comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.