$2.46 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS); Westrock Company (WRK) Shorts Lowered By 1.54%

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $2.46 EPS on September, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 11.82% from last quarter's $2.2 EPS. FDS's profit would be $94.11M giving it 28.20 P/E if the $2.46 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, FactSet Research Systems Inc.'s analysts see -6.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 312,023 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) had a decrease of 1.54% in short interest. WRK's SI was 4.61 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.54% from 4.69M shares previously. With 2.21 million avg volume, 2 days are for Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK)'s short sellers to cover WRK's short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 2.87 million shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Com Incorporated Il holds 0.18% or 1,055 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co reported 1,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 1,803 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,575 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited stated it has 706,117 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,727 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation reported 33,447 shares. Rdl Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 10,202 shares. Newfocus Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bb&T holds 0.15% or 30,050 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 15,300 shares. Arrow Financial reported 60 shares stake. Lord Abbett Ltd Com holds 50,434 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -10.15% below currents $277.46 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of FDS in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Sell” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $209 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $26300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.61 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $10.06 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.