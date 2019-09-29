$2.43 EPS Expected for Union Pacific (UNP); Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted By $7.30 Million Its Ryder Sys (R) Stake

Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report $2.43 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 13.02% from last quarter’s $2.15 EPS. UNP’s profit would be $1.71B giving it 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS is correct. After having $2.22 EPS previously, Union Pacific Corporation’s analysts see 9.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Ryder Sys Inc (R) stake by 507.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 125,808 shares as Ryder Sys Inc (R)'s stock declined 12.04%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 150,611 shares with $8.78M value, up from 24,803 last quarter. Ryder Sys Inc now has $2.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 333,823 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.62 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 13.41% above currents $162.69 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19300 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carderock Capital Management reported 1,785 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.42% or 62,446 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Hm Payson has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fragasso Group reported 1,326 shares. Grassi Mngmt has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 6,818 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Inc Adv holds 1,803 shares. First Foundation has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fil has 17,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp stated it has 1,250 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 3,442 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 21,848 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 169,412 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 95,687 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp stake by 122,388 shares to 295,229 valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Op Bancorp stake by 149,247 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,464 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Lp holds 0.03% or 4,413 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 682 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 136,078 shares. 124,172 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. 5,836 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Invesco holds 0.01% or 495,752 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp owns 186,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 4,455 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc invested in 0.64% or 85,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 34,603 shares. Copeland Mngmt Limited Com has 546,268 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 161,388 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 190 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com has 339,751 shares.