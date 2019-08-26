$2.43 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL); Clearline Capital LP Lowered Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding

Clearline Capital Lp decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 52.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 246,512 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 519,447 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.00B valuation. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.70M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report $2.43 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 10.96% from last quarter’s $2.19 EPS. CBRL’s profit would be $58.43 million giving it 16.59 P/E if the $2.43 EPS is correct. After having $2.09 EPS previously, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s analysts see 16.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.28. About 341,813 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 18.43% above currents $9.71 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.39 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp increased Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 422,316 shares to 556,710 valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Resideo Technologies Inc stake by 38,644 shares and now owns 75,331 shares. Conduent Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 103 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 107,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 4.35M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 980,363 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 143,000 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 1.85 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.97M shares. Morgan Stanley has 680,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,324 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd holds 44,714 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 178,533 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel has $19000 highest and $150 lowest target. $170’s average target is 5.41% above currents $161.28 stock price. Cracker Barrel had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $170 target.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The company??s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 32,221 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,918 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 154,775 shares. Jlb Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,620 shares. Brookstone Cap invested in 0.03% or 3,021 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc owns 58,386 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc reported 13,662 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 23,389 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 10,535 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 3,684 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 84,855 shares. Chem National Bank holds 0.03% or 1,568 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 32,136 shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,017 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 3,969 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

