$2.42 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); MYM NUTRACEUTICALS ORDINARY SHARES (MYMMF) SI Increased By 674.58%

MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MYMMF) had an increase of 674.58% in short interest. MYMMF’s SI was 45,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 674.58% from 5,900 shares previously. With 306,400 avg volume, 0 days are for MYM NUTRACEUTICALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MYMMF)’s short sellers to cover MYMMF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.112. About 171,939 shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYMMF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $2.42 EPS on October, 15 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 3.42% from last quarter’s $2.34 EPS. JPM’s profit would be $7.74B giving it 11.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysts see -6.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 12.13 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. focuses on the production and distribution of medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.48 million. The firm was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc. and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. in February 2016. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is 13.87% above currents $112.19 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3.53M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 412,400 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 348,557 were accumulated by Financial Counselors. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.28% or 8,915 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc has invested 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nordea Management Ab accumulated 1.25% or 5.03 million shares. Bouchey Grp Inc Limited invested in 4,875 shares. Cumberland holds 2,650 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 23,738 shares. Moreover, Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monarch Mgmt Inc reported 23,195 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 34,368 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 13,922 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $358.73 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.