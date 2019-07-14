$2.41 EPS Expected for Oshkosh (OSK); Last Week Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Analysts

Analysts expect Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report $2.41 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 9.55% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. OSK’s profit would be $168.50M giving it 8.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.82 EPS previously, Oshkosh Corporation’s analysts see 32.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 423,902 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85

Among 6 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steven Madden had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. See Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $38.0000 32.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Maintain

31/01/2019 Broker: Telsey Advisory Group Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $37 Downgrade

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,277 are held by Camelot Portfolios Lc. Sei Invs has 0.05% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 195,908 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 12,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 125,739 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 25,000 shares. Smithfield holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,300 were reported by Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 90,210 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa invested 0.16% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 0.01% or 5,630 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 30,700 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 35,072 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Asset One Commerce Ltd holds 57,472 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Texas-based Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 0.09% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $393,521 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. Jones Wilson R sold $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $373,300 was made by Cortina Ignacio A on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stage Set For Volkswagen To Further Pursue Navistar – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Steven Madden, Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Loomis Sayles L P reported 707,804 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 15,144 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 777,369 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 179,604 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). 88,300 were reported by Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd. Parkside Financial Bank And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Acadian Asset Llc accumulated 305,627 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 29,200 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 32,767 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 60,841 shares. Moreover, Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 404,784 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 48,251 shares.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The Company’s Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, and Madden NYC brands, as well as under the third party brands. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, B Brian Atwood, and Luv Betsey branded; and private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and markets and sells cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories under the Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores.

More notable recent Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Healthcare Tumbles on Trump’s Price Disclosure Order – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 2.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 445,761 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%