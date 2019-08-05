$2.38 EPS Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NTES); Icu Medical (ICUI) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report $2.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 2.46% from last quarter’s $2.44 EPS. NTES’s profit would be $311.82 million giving it 22.44 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $2.75 EPS previously, NetEase, Inc.’s analysts see -13.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.76% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $213.64. About 177,517 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 106 funds increased or started new holdings, while 100 cut down and sold holdings in Icu Medical Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 18.29 million shares, down from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Icu Medical Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 75 New Position: 31.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACWX, JD, NTES, BAP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NTES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IXUS, ERUS, NTES, YUMC – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $27.99 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 32.03 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34M for 33.82 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 5.83% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. for 73,619 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 94,556 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partner Fund Management L.P. has 1.98% invested in the company for 374,860 shares. The California-based Partner Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.52% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,121 shares.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICU Medical CFO Announces Intention to Retire from CFO Role After Close of FY19 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate VONV To Hit $124 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 99.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.