$2.38 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG); Dragoneer Investment Group Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.38 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $2.21 EPS. ABG’s profit would be $46.05M giving it 10.75 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $2.38 EPS previously, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 132,152 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc acquired 52,750 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Dragoneer Investment Group Llc holds 1.12M shares with $190.30M value, up from 1.07 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $435.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8700 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is -10.58% below currents $102.33 stock price. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 6,685 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 8,337 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors stated it has 5,144 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 159,526 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 29,712 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 16,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 15 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 62,421 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Glenmede Company Na holds 142 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 63,140 shares to 314,637 valued at $86.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tencent Music Entmt Group stake by 6.64 million shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Elastic N V was reduced too.