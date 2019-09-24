$2.36 EPS Expected for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG); Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $700,608

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 89.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 21,894 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 2,500 shares with $81,000 value, down from 24,394 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report $2.36 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $2.24 EPS. ISRG’s profit would be $272.00 million giving it 55.93 P/E if the $2.36 EPS is correct. After having $2.67 EPS previously, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s analysts see -11.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $527.96. About 446,993 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $60.85 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 13.17% above currents $527.96 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet sold 4,974 shares worth $2.65M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern National Bank has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,055 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Company Oh owns 4,720 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. 1,655 are owned by Mcrae Capital Management. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pnc Svcs Group Inc stated it has 48,749 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Intrust Bank Na owns 0.35% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,770 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 214,810 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 519,547 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 11,108 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And Company has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Old National National Bank & Trust In invested 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 450 are owned by Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rafferty Asset reported 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $209.15M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.42% below currents $32.28 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 831,339 shares to 1.06M valued at $169.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) stake by 191,165 shares and now owns 196,454 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.