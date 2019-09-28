$2.34 EPS Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI); Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Harmonic (HLIT) Position By $16.48 Million

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $2.34 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $1.82 EPS. VMI’s profit would be $50.36M giving it 14.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS is correct. After having $2.10 EPS previously, Valmont Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 11.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 83,296 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 56.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 3.30M shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 33.87%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 2.54 million shares with $14.10 million value, down from 5.84 million last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $600.38M valuation. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 740,673 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Multichannel.com which released: “Comporium Migrates to Distributed Access Architecture with Harmonic CableOS Solution – Multichannel News” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harmonic -4.2% on $105M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) Profit Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.13M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HLIT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 26,147 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 9,266 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). California Public Employees Retirement reported 52,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 553,362 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,980 are owned by Everence Capital Mgmt. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 109,589 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0% or 4,356 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 150,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 712,152 shares. Moreover, Millrace Asset Grp has 1.46% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 253,728 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold Valmont Industries, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Oakbrook Llc invested in 2,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 190 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 13,800 shares. 1,793 were reported by M&T Natl Bank. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ls Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,083 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 19,409 shares. 207,528 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 3,350 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. 9,923 are owned by Raymond James And. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)â€™s Upcoming 0.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It operates through five divisions: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. It has a 30.5 P/E ratio. The Engineered Support Structures segment makes and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.