$2.32 EPS Expected for Air Canada (AC); Highline Capital Management Lifted Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake By $2.86 Million

Analysts expect Air Canada (TSE:AC) to report $2.32 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter's $2.03 EPS. T_AC's profit would be $628.03 million giving it 4.66 P/E if the $2.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Air Canada's analysts see 163.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 719,721 shares traded. Air Canada (TSE:AC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 37,680 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 974,080 shares with $74.14 million value, up from 936,400 last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 202,644 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 498,000 shares to 557,250 valued at $67.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alector Inc stake by 174,508 shares and now owns 645,782 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc stated it has 139,611 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd owns 799,600 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 338,307 shares. Geode Management Limited Co holds 638,599 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) owns 0.34% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 55,802 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 599,447 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 2,990 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 18,840 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,498 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,944 shares. 40 North Mngmt Ltd Com reported 9.34 million shares. Finance Serv Corp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Principal Finance Inc owns 7,790 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. 4,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.