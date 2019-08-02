$2.29 EPS Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM); Entergy (ETR) Sentiment Is 1.29

Entergy Corp (ETR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 233 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 180 trimmed and sold equity positions in Entergy Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 158.02 million shares, down from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Entergy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 153 Increased: 164 New Position: 69.

Luminus Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation for 1.40 million shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owns 30,473 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 1.88% invested in the company for 115,881 shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 944,395 shares.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 21 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 474,038 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,

