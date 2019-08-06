$2.29 EPS Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM); Ci Investments Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $44.87 Million

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report $2.29 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 3.78% from last quarter’s $2.38 EPS. CM’s profit would be $1.02B giving it 8.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.23 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 2.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 222,315 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

Ci Investments Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 44.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 25,207 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 82,267 shares with $146.50 million value, up from 57,060 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $10.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.14. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Augustine Asset Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Architects Limited Company, California-based fund reported 2,789 shares. 1,413 are held by Benin Management. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Capital Management Lc invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,316 are owned by L S Advsrs. Ent Financial Ser has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Limited Com reported 129 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 791 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management invested in 1,415 shares. Cibc Asset has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2.28% stake. Finemark Bancshares & stated it has 7,494 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 186 shares.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 91,759 shares to 156,931 valued at $26.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avangrid Inc stake by 21,975 shares and now owns 218,970 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.