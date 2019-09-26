$2.28 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS); Regional Management (RM)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.24% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. UHS’s profit would be $201.76M giving it 16.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.76 EPS previously, Universal Health Services, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 23,682 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Regional Management Corp (RM) investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 39 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 35 cut down and sold equity positions in Regional Management Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.63 million shares, down from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Regional Management Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 29 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.30 million activity.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $324.47 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 7.14 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.61% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. for 243,106 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 140,438 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 2.34% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The California-based Pacific Global Investment Management Co has invested 0.31% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,326 shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 1,453 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (RM) has declined 25.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $13.07 billion. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -6.53% below currents $147.64 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Blackrock accumulated 6.46M shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 4,539 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 12,396 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 2,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp reported 800 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Leuthold Group Ltd Company invested in 0.59% or 34,922 shares. Gam Ag reported 8,071 shares. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 2,700 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 110 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Llc has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 23 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).