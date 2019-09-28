$2.28 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS); 2 Analysts Covering Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 146.67% above currents $7.5 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Thursday, August 8 report. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.24% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. UHS’s profit would be $201.76M giving it 16.10 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.76 EPS previously, Universal Health Services, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 508,983 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 727,230 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $413.80 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Lumateperone Regulatory Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Progression to Higher Dose Cohort in ITI-214 Translational Medicine Study in Patients with Heart Failure – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; HD Supply Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.29 million activity. $1.99M worth of stock was bought by Alafi Christopher D on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 13,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 6,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 132,230 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 533,636 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 5,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested in 302 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 43,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 22,187 shares. 16,084 are owned by Citigroup Inc. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 64,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Axa holds 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) or 132,511 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.02% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Care IT Industry Leader Is Trading at a Discount – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,071 are owned by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund has 1,728 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mackenzie Finance accumulated 70,388 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,700 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18 million shares. 55 are owned by Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Com. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability owns 24,409 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 461,035 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 8,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Burney Commerce has 78,935 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% or 1.79 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,463 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -6.01% below currents $146.83 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UHS in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating.